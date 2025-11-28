Choreo LLC Buys 7,909 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

ACGL stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

