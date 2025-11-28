Choreo LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Choreo LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,968,000 after acquiring an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $402,291,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,526,000 after purchasing an additional 305,378 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $152,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $814.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $905.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

