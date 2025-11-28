Choreo LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,625,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $228.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

