Citigroup Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 671

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 687 to GBX 671 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 699.

AV opened at GBX 653 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 644.15. The firm has a market cap of £17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 623 per share, for a total transaction of £119,254.66. Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 229 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 642 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.18. Insiders acquired 33,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,155,518 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

