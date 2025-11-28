Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,143 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9%

MRK stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.