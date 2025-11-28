Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245,502 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $135,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 96.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

