Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ABT stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

