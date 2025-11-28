Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $17.56 Million in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,563,000.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after buying an additional 831,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 206,633 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 872,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Stock Up 0.1%

IDEX stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $233.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.