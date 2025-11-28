Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 188,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.