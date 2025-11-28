Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,204 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for about 2.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $99,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Middleby by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Middleby by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Middleby by 157.5% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.57. The Middleby Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.82 and a twelve month high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

