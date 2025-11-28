Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,650 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

