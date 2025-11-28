Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $77,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FedEx alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8%

FDX stock opened at $275.93 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $304.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.