Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $77,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 0.8%
FDX stock opened at $275.93 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $304.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
