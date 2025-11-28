Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 414,150 Shares of Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,346,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,150 shares during the period. Hillenbrand accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $67,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hillenbrand by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 622.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hillenbrand by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $652.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

