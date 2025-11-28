CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4%

CME stock opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.64.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.