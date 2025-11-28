CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $117,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $245,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 294,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen bought 10,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,303 shares in the company, valued at $283,653.04. This trade represents a 25.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

CNH stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

