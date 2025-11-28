Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Natera by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $241.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,529,231.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,366 shares of company stock valued at $63,050,068. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

