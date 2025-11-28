Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in ReposiTrak Inc. $TRAK

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 47,619.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ReposiTrak were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRAK. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ReposiTrak in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 47.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ReposiTrak news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $85,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,050. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,429. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TRAK opened at $13.38 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

