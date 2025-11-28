Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,076 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2%

WTW opened at $321.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.