Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 203.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

