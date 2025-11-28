Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Align Technology by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $246.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

