Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,498,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after buying an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,320.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 163,631 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 340,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after buying an additional 148,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 64.1% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
NYSE GTLS opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.08.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
