Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 55.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,511 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 73.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,777,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,888,000 after buying an additional 1,177,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,206,000 after buying an additional 894,790 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

