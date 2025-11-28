Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Heico Corporation $HEI

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in Heico by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised Heico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.62.

NYSE:HEI opened at $315.86 on Friday. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $338.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,547.90. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 400 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.76 per share, with a total value of $99,504.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933 in the last ninety days. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

