Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 7,001 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $683.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
