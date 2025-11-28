Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F m Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,882,173,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $9,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SYK opened at $372.04 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

