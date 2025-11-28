Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,071 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,544,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 846,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

