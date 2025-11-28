Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 23,718 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,858,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,531 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,850,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,371,000 after purchasing an additional 974,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $44.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

