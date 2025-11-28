Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,787,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of APD opened at $259.14 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

