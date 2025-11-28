Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7%

GS stock opened at $815.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $841.28. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $787.07 and its 200 day moving average is $724.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

