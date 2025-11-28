Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

