Colonial Trust Advisors Has $11.52 Million Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $925,531,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after buying an additional 575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cintas by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

