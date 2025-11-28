Colonial Trust Advisors Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $420.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

