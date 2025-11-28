Colonial Trust Advisors Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,207,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $59,877,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $35,547,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 568,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $329.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

