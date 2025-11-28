Colonial Trust Advisors Has $16.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028,341 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,709 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 86,423.7% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 591,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 591,138 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $69.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

