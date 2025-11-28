Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.45 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

