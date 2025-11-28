Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 372.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.