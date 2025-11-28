Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $71.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

