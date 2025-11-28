Colonial Trust Advisors Has $9.88 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $149.72 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. The stock has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

