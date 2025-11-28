Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $SLQD

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.58% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 505,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 856,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,127,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.88 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

