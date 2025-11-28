Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.50.

LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

