Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

