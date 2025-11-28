Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 2,075 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $383.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.79 and its 200 day moving average is $331.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $238.73 and a 1-year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

