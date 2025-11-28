Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 2,788 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,917,000 after buying an additional 17,515,383 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17,880.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,503 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,351,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

