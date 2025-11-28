Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 579 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

