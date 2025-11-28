Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 701 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,348,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Blackstone by 111.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 143,843 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 699,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,557,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:BX opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,001,642.68. This represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

