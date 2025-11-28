Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0702 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

