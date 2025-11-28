Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

