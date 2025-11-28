Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,005 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,141.52.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,510. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,391.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

