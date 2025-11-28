Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

