Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 127 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,945,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $496.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.85 and its 200-day moving average is $516.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

